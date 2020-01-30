Hindustan Times via Getty Images Dr. Kafeel Khan speaks during an open debate on India After 2014 organised by The Arts & Culture wing of Mumbai Congress Vichar Vibhag, at Mumbai Partaker Sangh on June 25, 2018 in Mumbai.

Gorakhpur-based doctor Kafeel Khan, who was arrested on Wednesday night from Mumbai airport by Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force, urged the Maharashtra government to keep him in the state.

“I’m being framed for my views.I request the government to keep me in Maharashtra. I don’t trust the UP Police. I don’t want to be in Uttar Pradesh,” he told the media on Thursday after his arrest.

Khan is accused of provoking religious sentiments of Muslim students at Aligarh Muslim University while addressing an event on the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12, The Hindu reported.

Khan reportedly addressed around 600 Muslim students of AMU. The UP Police has accused Khan of sowing seeds of discord and disharmony towards other religious communities among the students, Indian Express says.

Activist Yogendra Yadav, who was at the event with Khan, called it the arrest a “gross misuse of law”.

“He did not say a word that could instigate enmity between communities,” he said.

Gross misuse of law, as is common these days. https://t.co/ykQMsPACJ0 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 30, 2020

The FIR says, “Dr Kafeel said through the Citizenship Amendment Act, ‘we are giving employment in our homes to thieves who are stealing in our neighbourhood.’”

“Dr Kafeel said in his speech that Mota bhai (home minister Amit Shah) teaches us to become Hindu or Muslim but not human beings,” The Hindu quoted.

Khan said in his speech that schools run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh taught its students “people with beards” were terrorists, the FIR said.

According to NDTV, the doctor was scheduled to attend the indefinite sit-in protest against CAA at Mumbai Bagh on Thursday.

Khan, who was the nodal officer at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in UP’s Gorakhpur, was removed from his post and arrested after the death of 30 infants at the facility in 2017.