'Disgraceful': Twitter Criticises Yogi Govt, UP Police For Dr Kafeel Khan's Arrest

Twitter/Kafeel Khan .

Dr Kafeel Khan, a vocal critic of the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Wednesday night from Mumbai airport by the UP police that has accused him of trying to spread communal hatred.

The UP police alleged that Khan, who the UP government tried to blame for the deaths of 70 kids suffering from encephalitis in Gorakhpur in 2017, provoked religious sentiments of Muslim students at the Aligarh Muslim University in speech on the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12.

According to The Hindu, the FIR against Khan said, “Dr Kafeel said in his speech that Mota bhai (home minister Amit Shah) teaches us to become Hindu or Muslim but not human beings.”

Khan’s arrest comes at a time when leaders from the BJP have made outright communal remarks against protesters and even openly threatened Muslim citizen of the country.

The BJP has made a concerted effort to make Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been protesting since December 15, an election issue — demonising the citizens who have been protesting.

While BJP MP Parvesh Verma claimed that people of Shaheen Bagh would “rape and kill your sisters”, MoS Anurag Thakur made people chant “goli maro saalo ko” in a rally. Home Minister Amit Shah asked people to press EVM buttons with such anger that people of Shaheen Bagh “feel the current”.

In the face of brutal crackdowns on voices of dissent, Khan’s arrest did not go down well with people, who took to Twitter to demand Khan’s release.

Here’s what Twitter users said:

#KafeelKhan had it coming. He was a thorn in Yogi's side for too long. His acquittal and popular public image was a slap in the BJP'S face. They finally found a way to get back at him😔#ReleaseKafeelKhan — Minerva (@OnMiNerves) January 30, 2020

Disgraceful UP police

Now it's clearly misusing the power of government service.



Release immediately .@drkafeelkhan#ReleaseKafeelKhan



Friends please raise your voice 🙏#ReleaseDrKafeel https://t.co/o06AfAOzxj — Zeeshan Rashidi (@zhrashidi) January 29, 2020

Several Twitter users pointed out that Khan was arrested while there was no action against Thakur or Verma.

Dr. @drkafeelkhan is arrested under Sec 153A, but Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma aren't arrested under Sec 153A.#releasekafeelkhan — Jatin Chugh (@Chotavakeel) January 29, 2020

Dr.Kafeel khan arrested..charges? Promoting hatred n enmity between to communities. @narendramodi are you a joke? What about your own Anurag thakur, Kapil mishra n others? Were they singing bhajans when they were provoking to kill people at Shaheen bagh? Democracy n you? My foot. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 30, 2020

In India, cops will arrest a Kafeel Khan but give a loving rap on the knuckles to Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Singh et al. Aap chronology samajhiye. https://t.co/GLF8E0Xdkq — Vaishna Roy ویشنا رائے (@vaishnaroy) January 30, 2020

Kafeel Khan gets arrested for "instigating remarks" while opposing CAA, while BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma who delivered toxic, communally loaded speeches are merely removed from their party’s ‘star campaigner’ list. Cute. — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) January 30, 2020