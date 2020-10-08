This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
‘Mr. Vice President, I’m Speaking’: Kamala Harris Shuts Down Mike Pence’s Interruptions

The US vice president tried to cut in on the California senator during the debate, but she wasn't having it.

US Vice President Mike Pence seemed ready to take a page out of President Donald Trump’s book when he interrupted Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.

It didn’t go so well for him.

Harris fired back, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” ― a moment that quickly took off on social media.

Pence tried it again a little later in the debate... but with even less success:

The first presidential debate last week, between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, was marked by frequent interruptions, mostly from the president.

In one segment, Trump interrupted Biden 10 times in less than three minutes, according to The Washington Post.

A frustrated Biden eventually replied: “Will you shut up, man?

