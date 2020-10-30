This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Kamala Harris Delivers Powerful Response To The Republicans Who Mock Her Name

US President Donald Trump and Sen. David Purdue have both publicly taunted her over her first name.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris called out the “childish” Republicans who’ve mocked her first name.

The US senator from California told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah that a name is the first gift a child receives from their family:

“It is usually informed by tradition and love, and the hope and aspiration the family has for that child. It is something precious and sacred, and it is a part of their identity. And when I see people fighting for the right for that to be respected and treated in a dignified way, I applaud and salute them.”

Then, Harris took aim at conservatives who “play childish games” with an opponent’s name, such as US President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).

“It speaks poorly of their appreciation for the responsibility and the role that they have,” she said. “And I think it’s a reflection of their values and maturity.”

Check out Harris’ full interview with Noah below:

