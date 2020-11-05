Kamala Harris's Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu Shows Support With Kolam And Posters

The results of the US Presidential elections still remain unsettled as counting in several key states — including Georgia and Pennsylvania — continues. After winning Michigan and Wisconsin, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris appear confident of a victory.
In a news conference, Biden, appearing with Harris, said he he now expected to win the presidency but stopped short of declaring an outright victory.
Meanwhile, residents of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born, drew kolam in front of their homes on Thursday to show support for the vice-presidential candidate.
Posters wishing Harris success were also seen in the village.
Ahead of the elections, people of the Tamil Nadu village also prayed for Harris’s success. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success.
Special prayers were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.
“She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village,” a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers was quoted as saying by PTI.
(With PTI inputs)