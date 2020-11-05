Kamala Harris's Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu Shows Support With Kolam And Posters

The results of the US Presidential elections still remain unsettled as counting in several key states — including Georgia and Pennsylvania — continues. After winning Michigan and Wisconsin, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris appear confident of a victory.

In a news conference, Biden, appearing with Harris, said he he now expected to win the presidency but stopped short of declaring an outright victory.

Meanwhile, residents of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born, drew kolam in front of their homes on Thursday to show support for the vice-presidential candidate.

Tamil Nadu: Residents of Thulasendrapuram, the native village of US Democratic vice presidential nominee #KamalaHarris in Tiruvarur district, make 'rangoli' to show their support for her

P. Ravikumar / Reuters A message for Kamala Harris in Painganadu near the village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu state on November 5, 2020.

Posters wishing Harris success were also seen in the village.

#USElections2020: Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu.



Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls. pic.twitter.com/6Dgz59c9qx — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Ahead of the elections, people of the Tamil Nadu village also prayed for Harris’s success. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success.

Special prayers were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.

“She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village,” a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers was quoted as saying by PTI.

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images A poster of US Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, at her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu on November 3, 2020.

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images A poster of US Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, displayed on a street, at her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu on November 3, 2020.