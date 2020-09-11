Now, Mumbai Police Flies To Kolkata To Nab 'Kangana Fan' Over Threats To Sanjay Raut

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seen during the winter session at Parliament, on November 21, 2019 in New Delhi, India.

Amid the tug of war between Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Mumbai police has now arrested a man who claims to be a fan of the actor and had threatened Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

A senior officer of the Kolkata police told Hindustan Times, “The man identified as Palash Bose, a resident of Tollygunge, was arrested by a team of Mumbai Police. He would be produced at the Alipore court today for transit remand.”

Reports said that the Ghosh had threatened Raut with “dire consequences”.

India Today reports that Ghosh, who is a gym instructor, made the threats onn a video call.

The man, according to the India Today report, also made calls reportedly to Uddhav Thackeray’s office.

Ghosh, who is a resident of Tollygunge, was held with the help of the Kolkata police.

This comes in the middle of an ongoing fight between the Shiv Sena and Raut who are engaged in a war of words. Raut had called Mumbai “Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK)”, taking a dig at Shiv Sena, and also said she feared Mumbai Police more than “movie mafia”.