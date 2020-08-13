BJP Leader Attacks Kanimozhi For Saying She Doesn't Know Hindi

Hindustan Times via Getty Images DMK MP Kanimozhi in a file photo.

DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted on Saturday to say a CISF person at an airport had asked her if she was Indian when she said she doesn’t speak Hindi. Responding to her tweet, a BJP MP slammed her saying she was lying about not knowing Hindi.

Kanimozhi was quoted by PTI as saying on Wednesday, in reaction to the BJP leader’s allegations, “The issue is not about knowing Hindi or not. It is shameful (to say) I can be Indian only if I know Hindi.”

She also said, “The truth is I don’t know Hindi. I never studied it in my school, where only Tamil and English were taught. Even after I started going to Delhi, I have not learnt that language.”

The issue of politicians claiming Hindi was our “national language”, which it is not, has made headlines over and over again with people from non-Hindi speaking states pushing back.

Tamil Nadu, the Kanimozhi’s home state, has led several movements to push back on imposition of Hindi as a national language.

Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi.#hindiimposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

To her tweet BJP national secretary H Raja claimed in another tweet, “The tweet raises many doubts. When the former Dy.PM Devilal came to TN his speech in Hindi was translated into Tamil by Kanimozhi. So her claim that she did not know Hindi is a white lie. So @blsanthosh was right in observing that the election is still far away.”

The tweet raises many doubts. When the former https://t.co/MHGGtFGcl3 Devilal came to TN his speech in Hindi was translated into Tamil by Kanimozhi. So her claim that she did not know Hindi is a white lie. So @blsanthosh was right in observing that the election is still far away. https://t.co/4V6d8YOPed — H Raja (@HRajaBJP) August 10, 2020

Other politicians too spoke out against the incident and CISF has now ordered a probe.

Congress leader Karthi Chidambaram said in a tweet that the incident at the airport was ridiculous.

Outright ridiculous. Highly condemnable. A linguistic test , what next? @CISFHQrs should respond! https://t.co/D34IKrNLj6 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 9, 2020

BJP leader SM Krishna said, “Hindi is another Indian language and nothing more. Let’s not equate Hindi with nationalism.”

DMK chief Stalin asked, “Is Hindi the yardstick for being an Indian. Is this India or Hindia.”

Meanwhile, MG Devasagayam, a retired IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, said that he was the one who had actually translated the speech of Devi Lal.