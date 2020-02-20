Kumaraswamy Questions Poet’s Arrest By Reading His Anti-NRC Poem In Assembly

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of HD Kumaraswamy.

Former Karnataka Chief Minster H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday read out a poem by Siraj Bisaralli in the state Assembly and sought to know what was wrong with it.

Bisaralli was arrested for reciting the poem, which is against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), at a government-sponsored function in Koppal district of Karnataka last month. Journalist Rajabaxi H V was also arrested for putting up the poem on social media. They were later granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate of Gangavathi in Koppal district.

Citing several other poets in the past who have written poems against the authorities, Kumaraswamy said that there was nothing objectionable in the poem, The Hindu reported.

He also said that the police has embarrassed the government. “Are police officials working under the Chief Minister, Home Minister or unknown hands?”

Titled “Ninna Dakhale Yaavaga Needuttee? (When will you give your documents?)”, the poem, written in Kannada, has been translated into 13 languages, according to The News Minute.

Siraj Bisaralli and Rajabaxi HV were arrested based on a complaint by a BJP functionary, who alleged that the poet had recited the anti-CAA poem and Rajabaxi had uploaded it on social media.

Police had registered a case against them under section 505 of IPC (statements conducing to public mischief), according to PTI.

On Tuesday, Bisaralli and Rajabaxi surrendered before a court in that district.