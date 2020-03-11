Elderly Man Suspected To Have Coronavirus Dies, Karnataka Govt Waits For Test Results

Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters A man enters a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A Karnataka man, who was a suspected coronavirus patient, died on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

76-year-old Hussain Siddiqui, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29, was earlier admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences.

He was a resident of Kalaburagi.

The Times Of India reported that district health officer MA Jabbar has issued a circular saying Siddiqui was a suspected patient of Covid-19 and also appointed Kalaburagi taluk health officer Sharanabasappa Kyatanal to ensure precautions are taken till Siddiqui’s last rights are over.

Siddiqui’s body was taken to Kalaburagi for the last rights.

Hindustan Times quoted Jabbar as saying, “Yes, the death of Mohammed Siddiqui has happened. We have sent samples to NIV (National Institute of Virology) Pune also to find out whether it was caused by the virus. We have no confirmation yet.”

Siddiqui is said to have travelled to Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage and was admitted to the hospital after he showed symptoms of the disease.