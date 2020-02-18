Kerala Student, Arrested Under UAPA, Allowed To Take Law Exams This Week

Manorama News/Screenshot Alan Shuhaib arrives to write his exam.

Kerala student Alan Shuhaib, who was arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been allowed by the Kannur University to write his second-semester law exams, reports said.

The Kerala High Court had asked the university to reply on how to complete the procedure after the court said Shuhaib had the right to take his exams, Mathrubhumi reported.

Alan Shuhaib’s petition in court said the university had banned him from writing his third-semester exams. He then asked the court for permission to write the second-semester exam due on Tuesday.

Shuhaib was arrested along with Thaha Fasal in November last year for alleged links to Maoists.

The two were arrested days after four suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter by the Kerala police in Palakkad.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the state’s LDF-led government has received considerable backlash for its handling of the case, including from the CPI(M) and the CPI.

The two students, who were CPM members, were thrown out of the party earlier this month, Malayala Manorama reported.

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters that Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal used to “work with the CPI(M) and the Maoists simultaneously.”

Jameela, Thaha Fasal’s mother, told reporters that though the news of their expulsion hurt her, she was not ready to disown the party.

“Yes. It hurts when such news comes out. None of the local party leaders have informed us about this. I still believe in the party. Not going to disown the party,” Jameela told PTI.

The NIA took over the case in December and re-registered an FIR under Section 20 of the UAPA.

Both the students have been kept at the Viyyur jail in Thrissur.