Fake Muslim names were circulated online hours before the Kerala forest department announced that a man had been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala.

“One person was arrested today. There are more accused in the case and efforts are on to nab them”, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju told reporters on Friday.

However, late Thursday night, hours before the information was made public, tweets containing two Muslim names and filled with anti-Muslim hate began circulating on Twitter.

The man actually arrested on Friday was identified as P Wilson, who works as a rubber tapper at a plantation, Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram told The NewsMinute.

K Raju told reporters that forest and police officials were conducting a joint probe into the elephant’s death. According to TNM, the Forest Department identified three people suspected to be involved in the case, but let off two of them after interrogation.

The incident was communalised after BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s comments targeted the people of Malappuram district for the death.

On Friday, TNM editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran shared the screenshot of a tweet by Amar Prasad Reddy, a man who identified himself as media advisor to a minister of state from the health and family welfare ministry. (HuffPost India could not verify whether or not he was.)

AltNews found that Reddy had been one of the earliest to tweet the names, at 4.55 pm on Thursday, and it had gotten over 7.9K retweets and 12.1K likes.

Who is this person who tweeted this fake news? Says he is PA to MoS. And the worst is, I saw his stupid fakery being shared in journalism groups. Since the SP asked us to wait till 11 am, we did. Tweet deleted @amarprasadreddy? pic.twitter.com/WGttZ7r1q5 — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) June 5, 2020

The tweet tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office, but was later deleted. Reddy on Friday said his previous post had not been about a “particular group or individual.”

.#JusticeForElephants

Thanks to @CMOKerala for taking action against the killing of pregnant elephant in Palakkad.



My earlier post on this issue is against the cruel killing of elephant, absolutely not on particular group or individual.



I demand transparent investigation. — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) June 5, 2020

He also suggested the Chief Minister of Kerala was “targeting” him.

Both the government and the Opposition in the state had on Thursday condemned the hate campaign that was built using the outrage over the elephant’s death.

Another Elephant Found Dead In Kerala, Could Have Died From Cracker-Filled Food. - The body of a young female elephant was found in Kollam district. Source @LogicalIndians @CMOKerala instead of targeting me, I urge you to put a Special Investigation team to stop this inhumane. pic.twitter.com/7XPE7z4Oo0 — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) June 5, 2020

Reddy’s tweet was shared at midnight by Delhi-based advocate Prashant Patel Umrao, who AltNews says has a history of spreading misinformation. Umrao also deleted his tweet later. But hundreds of people copied the text and trolls posted it in replies to tweets by Pooja Bhatt, Shashi Tharoor and The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani.

Alt News reports that the tweets led to news reports by Hindi language media such as Live Hindustan, Sudarashan News and News Nation.

The tweets were also posted and then deleted by BJP leader Varun Gandhi’s secretary Ishita Yadav, VHP member Abishek Mishra and BJP UP member Richa Rajpoot, AltNews found.