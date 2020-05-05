How Kerala Is Preparing For The Return Of NRIs And Migrant Workers

As Kerala government prepared for the return of migrant workers and NRIs to the state this week, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre had halved its list of expatriates to be evacuated.

The external affairs ministry said on Tuesday over 14,800 Indians in 13 countries will be brought back by 64 flights in the first week.

At his press conference, Pinarayi said the Centre had informed the state government it would bring back 2,150 expatriates from Kerala in the first phase of the evacuation operations commencing on Thursday.

The NRIs will arrive at Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram airports in the first five days. (See list of flights here.)

Pinarayi said, “We hear the Centre plans to bring back a total of just 80,000 NRIs to the state. Kerala’s list for the first phase of evacuation had 1,69,336 people on it.”

The CM said the Centre had not allowed for this.

Pinarayi said 4.42 lakh expatriates from the state had registered on the non-resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department to return home, as instructed by the Kerala government. Of this, 69,179 had registered to land at Kannur airport, which has been excluded from the Centre’s list.

The Home Ministry had said on Monday only people showing no symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed to travel.

Pinarayi said he had written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for NRIs to be tested before they are brought back.

“There are 200 people in a flight. If one or two have the virus, it can be very dangerous for the country.”

The CM said he had suggested the country set up testing labs in countries where NRIs are finding it difficult to get tested as had been previously done for Indians in Italy and Iran.