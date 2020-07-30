Kerala Braces For More Heavy Rain, 5 Districts On Orange Alert Today

ASSOCIATED PRESS/ File Photo

Several parts of Kerala are expected to continue receiving heavy rains on Thursday.

Five districts of Kerala—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad— are on orange alert today, meaning heavy to heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, parts of Kottayam and Ernakulam districts, which had been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday, saw waterlogging.

In Kannur, a man died after a wall collapsed on him, while in Kottayam rail services were disrupted due to landslide.

Kerala Disaster management authority has warned people of landslides, earth slips, floods and other natural disasters due to the rains and asked people to maintain extreme caution.

Manorama reports that police officers across the state as well as armed police battalions have been kept on alert in case of emergencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above average rainfall for the state between August 2 and 20, Mathrubhumi said.

Monsoon in the state is expected the intensify in the coming days, weather scientist Dr S Abhilash of Cochin University of Science and Technology told Manorama.

The floods in Kerala 2018 and 2019 were caused by heavy rainfall in August.

District Rainfall Forecast of Kerala pic.twitter.com/gWBD15rB1G — Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) July 29, 2020

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded a red alert for Kerala’s high-range Idukki district with a forecast of widespread extremely heavy showers. High waves in the range of 2.5 - 3.3 meters were forecasted along the coast, from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod.

In Kochi, the busy Jos junction, M G Road, Panampilly nagar, Palarivattom and other main roads were waterlogged.

In Kottayam district, landslides affected train services between Kottayam and Chingavanam. Railway sources told the Press Trust of India earth and boulders piled up on railway track on Wednesday morning, affecting train services between Kottayam and Ernakulam.

On Wednesday, fishermen were asked not to venture out in the sea. One of the two fishermen from Tirur in Malappuram who had gone missing on Tuesday evening was rescued after 14 hours and search for the other was underway.