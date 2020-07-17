Kerala: New Clusters Feared In Thiruvananthapuram After KEAM Exam

Dr Vijayakrishnan GS, Joint Secretary of Indian Medical Association in Kerala told The NewsMinute that the blame lay with authorities and with parents of the students.

“Thiruvananthapuram is in a highly vulnerable position. Taking this into account, what happened at the Pattom centre is shocking. Even if it’s a group of hundred, just 3-5 infected people can result in a huge cluster. People who were thronging close to them could have been infected. The blame is to be placed both on the authorities at the exam centre who were supposed to control the crowds and also the public – especially parents – who should have taken care not to throng the entrance and risk infection.”

On Thursday, Thiruvananthapuram had reported a spike in COVID-19 cases with 339 cases. Of these, 301 were through local sources and the source for 16 has not yet been traced.

Twelve heath workers, including five doctors from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, were among those infected. The surgery ward of the Medical College has been shut down, Manorama said.

The Hindu reported 78 employees of the Ramachandran hypermarket had tested positive for COVID-19 in two days. Results of the 94 remaining employees are awaited. Customers of the outlet have been asked to contact district authorities while the hypermarket and its other branches in the city have been ordered to close for a week.

Kerala now has 5,372 active cases. At least 1,83,900 people are under observation, 5,432 are in various hospitals. There were 271 hotspots and 84 clusters in the state, including ten large community clusters.

Pinarayi said the state would ramp up testing facilities and set up first line treatment centres in all panchayats.