North Korean State Media Claims Kim Jong Un Has Made A Public Appearance

North Korean state media claimed Friday that leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance since rumors began swirling that he was ill, incapacitated or even dead.

North Korea’s report, which is controlled by the government, said that Kim has appeared publicly at a fertilizer plant, according to translations by The Associated Press.

Kim’s status has been in question for weeks after he failed to appear at a celebration marking the most important day on North Korea’s calendar on April 15. Since then, the U.S. has been monitoring his health, and several American officials told media outlets that the U.S. had intelligence indicating Kim had been hospitalized. However, reports about the severity of his condition varied.

South Korean officials contradicted American media reports about Kim’s health, saying their intelligence about the notoriously secretive dictator revealed he was merely touring provincial areas.