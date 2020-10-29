Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's Son Bineesh Arrested In Drug Case

Facebook

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was arrested by the ED on Thursday for his links to a drugs case, reported Mathrubhumi.

The report said that Bineesh Kodiyeri arrived at the ED office at 11 am and was questioned for the third time by the ED over allegations of his links with an accused in a Bengaluru drug case.

Mathrubhumi reported that Bineesh Kodiyeri’s arrest was recorded some hours after he was called in for questioning a third time in connection with the drugs probe. The ED has also seized his phone. He was first questioned on 6 October.

“He is being questioned at the zonal office,” a source in the ED told PTI

Last time, the ED officials had grilled Bineesh Kodiyeri for about six hours over his financial dealings with the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop.

The central agency’s move came following charges of links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug seizure case.

Earlier, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently.

Youth League General Secretary PK Firos had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri had invested money in a hotel business launched by Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

Bineesh Kodiyeri has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.