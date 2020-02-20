19 Killed In KSRTC Bus-Lorry Collision Near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Manorama News/Screenshot KSRTC bus collision with a container lorry near Coimbatore.

Nineteen people, including six women, were killed when a Kerala state government bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu’s Avanashi town in Tirupur district, 40 kms from Coimbatore, on Thursday, officials said.

The KSRTC bus—Kl 15 A 282—was going to Ernakulam from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said. Of the 48 passengers on board, 42 were from Kerala.

The bus had left from Shanthi Nagar bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

Nineteen passengers died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries. Most of the deceased hail from Thrissur and Palakkad districts, Malayala Manorama reported.

Both the driver and conductor were among those killed in the accident, KSRTC’s PRO told Indian Express.

Twenty-three people were injured in the accident and admitted to Avinashi Hospital and Coimbatore District Hospital, Manorama’s report said. Two were critically injured.

“The KSRTC MD has been asked to look into the reason for the accident,” Kerala’s transport minister AK Saseendran said.

Express’s report said some of the dead who had been identified were Rossley from Palakkad, Gireesh (Ernakulam), Igni Rafael (Ollur, Thrissur), Kiran Kumar, Haneesh (Thrissur), Sivakumar (Ottapalam), Rajesh K. (Palakkad), Gismon Shaju (Thuravoor), Naseeb Mohammed (Thrissur).

Palakkad SP G Shivavikram told Manorama that the autopsy on the dead will be only be conducted once they are identified.

For more details, KSRTC has put out the following phone numbers:

Palakkad unit officer, Ubaid: 9495099910

Control room: 0471-2463799, 9447071021

Tirupur district collector said those in need of assistance could call Alagarasan on 7708331194 for help.

Friends / Relatives of the passengers who travelled in the #Kerala State Transport Corporation Bus that met with an unfortunate #Accident early this morning near #Avinashi #Tiruppur can contact : Alagarasan 7708331194 in case of any assistance or help needed. — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) February 20, 2020

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the passengers in the accident.

He said the Palakkad District Collector had been directed to provide emergency medical assistance to those injured in the accident in Tamil Nadu.