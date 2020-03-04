Kuldeep Sengar Held Guilty For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father In Police Custody

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a file photo.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar who is facing life imprisonment for the rape of a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao has now been held guilty by a Delhi court for the custodial death of the survivor’s father.

ANI reported that the Tis Hazari court held seven accused in the case guilty, while acquitting four others.

The Unnao rape case saw a new twist when the car in which the survivor, her mother and an aunt were travelling in was hit by a truck with covered number plates in July 2019.

The survivor, who fought for her life in hospital, had accused Sengar of rape and the family had said that Sengar had use every method of intimidation after she had accused him.

The survivor has accused Sengar and his accomplices of raping her in 2017—she was a minor then—when she was taken to his home by a women on the pretext of getting her a job.

After the incident in July, the case was moved to Delhi and Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019.

The survivor’s father was falsely booked under the Arms Act and sent to jail on 5 April 2018, days after the family managed to get an FIR registered against Sengar. This was done only after the girl attempted self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house, demanding an FIR against the MLA.

On 9 April 2018, the father died in hospital, a week after he was attacked in jail, allegedly by accomplices of the MLA. A medical examination showed that he had been beaten.

Atul Sengar, the MLA’s brother, was arrested in the case a day after.