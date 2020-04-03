Over 2300 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In India: 14 Things To Know Today

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man wearing a mask transports marigold flower garlands on a motorcycle during Navratri festival in Prayagraj, April 1, 2020.

The number of active coronavirus cases in India was at 2088 while the death toll rose to 56, the Union health ministry’s update said at 9 pm on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 336 new patients have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India to 2301, of which 2088 are active cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released his scheduled video message at 9 am asking people to light candles, diyas or just flash lights in a show of unity at 9 pm on April 5.

Here’s what you need to know today:

1. Total Number Of Positive Cases In Kerala Now 295

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said nine people in Kerala tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases to 295.

Out of the total 295 positive cases in the state, 206 have a history of travelling abroad & 7 people are foreigners. 14 people have recovered. This shows that we 've managed to contain the outbreak to a certain level. The elderly couple in Kottayam got discharged today: Kerala CM https://t.co/l0dmcpmBNy — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

More Testing 🧪 | #COVID19



Govt has decided to make testing more widespread. At present, samples are taken of those cases that meet most symptoms. From now, even cases that show only one or two symptoms will be sent for testing.



Rapid testing will also be part of the regime. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 3, 2020

2. 91 New Cases In Delhi In Last 24 Hours

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that 91 new patients tested positive in the city in the last 24 hours.

There are 384 cases in the city at the moment.

ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying, “Five people have died in Delhi so far due to #Coronavirus, one of them was a person who was from Markaz

Out of these 384 cases, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel. Many of them are not from Delhi but were quarantined here in Delhi. 259 people, out of them, had attended Markaz event: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #Coronavirus https://t.co/9wycl7UpjZ — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

3. Positive Cases In Tamil Nadu Reaches 411

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C VIjayabaskar said on Friday that the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state reached 411 on Friday. This means it was a jump of 102.

Vijayabaskar said in a tweet that seven people had also been discharged.

Tamil Nadu has tested 3684 samples of which 2789 have come out negative, 411 have been positive, 7 discharged and 484 are still under the process.

#CODVID19 TN STATS 03.04.20:

Screened Passengers: 2,10,538

Beds in Isolation Wards: 23,689

Ventilators: 3,396

Current Admissions:1,580

Samples Tested: 3,684 (Negative:2789, Positive: 411 (Discharged:7), Under Process: 484)

#TN_Together_AgainstCorona @MoHFW_INDIA — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) April 3, 2020

4. SC To Hear PIL On Making Covid-19 Testing Kits Free Of Cost

#SupremeCourt issues notice on a PIL for making COVID-19 testing kits free of cost. The PIL challenges the advisory by ICMR that fixes the maximum chargeable price for kits at ₹4500 for private labs.



SC to hear the matter next week.#COVID19Pandemic #COVIDー19 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 3, 2020

5. Two nursing officers at Delhi’s cancer institute test positive

Delhi: Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for #COVID19. They have contact history with the doctor of the institution who tested positive on 1st April. — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

6. UP Govt Slaps NSA On Members Of Tablighi Jamaat

The draconian National Security Act will be slapped on people who attack policeman enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday.

“The police is doing its duty by preventing people to come out during lockdown. There have been incidents in the state in which policemen were attacked by people. To deter such persons, it has been decided to invoke NSA against such persons,” a senior Home Department official told PTI.

NDTV reports that CM Yogi Adityanath ordered charges against members of Tablighi Jamaat after allegations of assault on nurses and obscene behaviour at a hospital in Ghaziabad.

7. NCW Reports Spike In Domestic Violence Complaints During Lockdown

The National Commission for Women said it has received over 250 complaints since lockdown.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Thursday that since March 24, a total of 257 complaints related to various offences against women were received, out of which 69 were of domestic violence, she said.

State-wise analysis of the data showed that the maximum number of complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh (90), followed by Delhi (37).

Thirty domestic violence complaints were received between March 2 and March 8, while 58 such complaints were received between March 23 and 30, according to the data.

Sharma said the number of domestic violence cases must be much higher but the women are scared to complain due to constant presence of their abuser at home.

8. ICMR’s First Update This Week

In its first update in several days, ICMR—the medical body at the forefront of India’s coronavirus fight—said 8345 samples were tested and reported on Thursday.

On Friday till 9 am, 384 samples had been reported, ICMR said.

9. World Bank Approves $1 Billion Assistance For India

The World Bank has approved its initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries, with the largest amount of assistance of $1 billion for India.

India will receive this funding to support better screening for the virus, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics; pay for personal protective equipment; and set up new isolation wards for those infected, the bank said.

10. Third Dharavi Case Reported

A 35-year-old doctor who has a clinic on the main road in Dharavi area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a civic official said.

This is a third COVID-19 case where the patient has a connection with Dharavi.

This doctor is also attached as a surgeon to a prominent private hospital. “The building where he lives will be quarantined and all high-risk contacts will be traced,” the BMC official told PTI.

The doctor did not have any travel history, but further details were being probed, he added.

11. Shah Rukh Khan’s Initiatives To Help Fight Against Pandemic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday night announced a series of initiatives to aid the central and state governments in the fight against coronavirus.

The actor has taken the help of his companies—Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX—to provide support to the governments.

Khan said he along with his wife Gauri Khan and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shah Rukh and Gauri will also making a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through their film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The KKR franchise and his NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals, whom Shah Rukh called the “real heroes” of the battle against COVID-19.

Meer Foundation has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh said a kitchen will also be set up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals everyday to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled.

In association with Roti Foundation, Shah Rukh’s NGO will provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers daily for at least a month in Mumbai.

Meer Foundation has joined hands with Working People’s Charter to provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi.

12. SC Asks Health Ministry To Intervene In Kerala-Karnataka Border Dispute

The top court asked the Union health secretary to intervene in the dispute between the two states.

The Karnataka government had moved the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order asking the Centre to intervene and remove the blockades erected by it on the national highways connecting the two states for ferrying essential goods amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had twice written to the PM asking for the blockades to be removed as the people in the state’s Kasargod district depended on hospitals in Mangaluru for treatment.

At least seven people from Kerala have died after being turned away from the border by the Karnataka Police.

13. Corona Is Suspending Production Of Beer

The Mexican brewer of Corona beer said Thursday it was suspending production because of the health emergency in Mexico.

Grupo Modelo—whose brands also include Pacifico and Modelo—said the measure was in line with the Mexican government’s order to suspend all non-essential activities until April 30 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the bare minimum,” the company said in a statement, adding it would complete the suspension in the following days.

Grupo Modelo said it was ready to operate with 75 percent of its staff working remotely to guarantee the supply of beer, if the government agreed.

Since the start of the virus crisis, Corona beer has been the punchline of jokes and memes, and an online rumour said sales in the US dropped by around 40 percent after the outbreak. (AFP)

14. Everyone In Jammu-Kashmir Should Use Face Masks, LG Says

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday called for universal usage of masks to contain the spread of coronavirus in the Union Territory.

The high-level meeting of administrative secretaries was informed that the health department had sufficient stock of protective equipment including masks for distribution among frontline workers and efforts are being made to scale up the production by involving self-help groups (SHGs) and private entrepreneurs locally, he said.