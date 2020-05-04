Social Distancing Thrown To The Wind As India Rushes To Buy Alcohol

On Monday, a pressing concern for many Indians was addressed when alcohol shops were finally allowed to open shop—subject to certain restrictions—after more than a month. Immediately, hundreds of people queued up in front of the shops, some with proper social distancing à la grocery shops, and many without.

Liquor shops are among non-essential services the Narendra Modi government has given the green signal to as India begins lockdown 3.0 to deal with Covid-19.

Photos and videos shared from across the country showed that while in some places people did maintain some distance, in others, they were packed together like sardines. Some enthusiastic drinkers even burst firecrackers to convey their joy.

News agencies, journalists and citizens also took to Twitter to show scenes from alcohol shops where the lines were as long as a kilometre.

Alcohol has been a point of contention during the lockdown—the Kerala government even unsuccessfully proposed that people could buy alcohol by furnishing doctors’ prescriptions—and it was unsurprising that the reopening would be marked by massive crowds.

Police personnel struggled to control crowds in several areas, raising questions about whether the move could have been planned better.

MANJUNATH KIRAN via Getty Images People queue at a liquor store in Bangalore on May 4, 2020.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images Police disperse people lining up to buy alcohol near a liquor shop in New Delhi on May 4, 2020.

#WATCH: More than a kilometre long queue seen outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LSOoZ3Zzd7 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Liquor Shop closed by Police as people were not maintaining Social Distance.



But, they don't close the bank branches for the same reason, instead they detain BM.



Has the liquor shop owner detained?#DoubleStandards https://t.co/XrCxrpoF3z — Bauji (@baujidesi) May 4, 2020

Firecrackers are being burst in Kolar in Karnataka as liquor stores open in the state.



Video: @deepab18



Follow live updates on coronavirus here:https://t.co/awOyMZEpBr pic.twitter.com/rfzwk6i18U — News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 4, 2020

People stand in a long queue, waiting to buy liquor at Neeladri Road in E-City /@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/7uAaSntu38 — iffathfathima6 (@iffathfathima6) May 4, 2020

The News Minute reported that in Andhra Pradesh, people had queued up long before the opening time of 11 am.

Many people took to Twitter to question whether the government had planned for the expected rush as liquor stores opened after 40 days.

So government thought they’ll generate some quick taxes by opening liquor shops and selling wine and alcohol but it is turning out to be disastrous.. And really stupid are those people who know the covid threat and still queuing up outside these shops and risking their lives. — Rubal (@Rubal) May 4, 2020

The government cares about revenue and not about people. There was no need of opening alcohol shops.

This is going to backfire massively all the good work done in 40+days will be undone in one . Won't be surprised if cases rise rapidly — joylen (@Joylenrdz) May 4, 2020

Our Govt. can lockdown the country with a single speech but cannot pass a order to allow home delivery of alcohol.. 🤔



should shut shops organise Home Delivery at a cost. Swiggy Zomato etc start again in 2 days.@indiatvnews @ndtv @PTI_News @republic @abpnewshindi — Mukul Ranjan (@MukulRanjanIN) May 4, 2020

@drharshvardhan Respected sir Kindly think in the decision of opening beverage shops and bars,social distancing is not followed in many places of India like UP,Delhi etc for the sake of buying alcohol,chances of disease spread are high,kindly request to have look on this decision — KK RAVIKUMAR (@ravikumarkal) May 4, 2020