Coronavirus: These Are The 20 Hotspots Sealed In Delhi

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A municipal health worker sprays disinfectant while sanitising shops and homes at Gandhi Park at Hauz Rani on April 8, 2020 in New Delhi.

The Delhi government on Wednesday night announced sealing of 20 hotspots in the capital as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Delhi reported 93 new cases on Wednesday taking the total number of infections to 669.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that wearing of facial masks has been made compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks are also allowed. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said strict action would be taken against those not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses.

On the hotspots, Sisodia said: “Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas and the government will ensure delivery of essential items there, the deputy chief minister told reporters.

The 20 hotspots are:

1.Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2.Entire affected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

12. VarDhaman Apartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension

13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments , I P Extension, Patparganj

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

17. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks of old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap khand, Jhilmil Colony