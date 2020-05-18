Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines In West Bengal To Be Announced Today; Convoy Sent To UP To Bring Back Bodies Of Migrants

NurPhoto via Getty Images Medical health workers prepare beforethe first special train arrives in Kolkata which departed from Vellore, Kolkata, 12 May, 2020.

West Bengal saw six more deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday and 101 more confirmed cases, the government bulletin said on Sunday.

Even as the Narendra Modi government decided to extend the lockdown to May 31, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government will strictly follow the orders.

The Bengal government will announce guidelines for lockdown 4.0 on Monday.

The state government sent a convoy of to bring back the bodies of migrant workers who were killed in an accident in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

1,480 active cases

The number of active cases in West Bengal reached 1,480 on Sunday with 01 new Covid-19 cases.

The state government put the death toll at 166, without counting the 72 deaths from co-morbidities that it had reported.

However, the union health ministry put the death toll in West Bengal at 238.

The six deaths announced on Sunday were all in Kolkata.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 67 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery.

Vehicles sent to bring back migrants’ bodies

The West Bengal government on Sunday sent five vehicles to Uttar Pradesh to bring back the bodies of migrant workers from Bengal who died in the accident in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

The Telegraph reported that among the give vehicles are two air-conditioned ambulances and a police escort.

About seven migrant workers were from Bengal — six from Purulia and one from north Dinajpur.

A senior official in Purulia, who was not named, told The Telegraph, “The normal protocol is to wait for death certificates to be issued before government officials are dispatched. But this time, we were directed to respond and disburse compensation as soon as possible after receiving confirmation of death from the Uttar Pradesh government.”

The families of those who had died were also given Rs 2 lakh ex gratia.

Centre’s order to be follow strictly

The West Bengal government on Sunday said the central government order on extending the lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly and no violations of the order would be tolerated.

The ongoing status quo will continue. It will be followed very religiously till we come out with a further notification, a senior official was quoted by PTI as saying.

“We will come out with a notification on Monday afternoon,” the official said on whether any plan was chalked out following the central government issuing guidelines of extending the ongoing lockdown till May 31

“Lockdown would continue, as it has been in place in the state, since the beginning. Any sort of violation would be dealth strictly,” the official added.

PTI reported that a meeting of senior state government officials was held tonight to discuss the modalities of the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Union home ministry on Sunday issued a nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don’ts during the lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped in the country to cut the chain of coronavirus infection.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that buses will ply on all important routes, in limited numbers in non-containment zones, in and around the city and also in other parts of the state.