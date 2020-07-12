Lockdown In Bengaluru, Weekend Curbs In Uttar Pradesh: What You Need To Know

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images Medical staff arrange material for rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 at the exit gate of Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Way on July 11, 2020.

The confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in India are 8,49,553 as of Sunday, according to the Union health ministry data.

2,92,258 are active cases while 5,34,620 people have been cured. The country’s death toll is at 22,674.

What you need to know today

1. Over 28,000 cases in last 24 hours

Over 28,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases on Sunday to 8,49,553. This is the third consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 26,000 in India, NDTV pointed out.

2. India at good position in coronavirus battle: Amit Shah

India is at a “good position” in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

“The world is seeing that if a successful battle has been fought anywhere across the globe against the coronavirus it is India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, according to PTI.

“We are at a good position in this coronavirus battle and will continue this fight with determination and there is no atmosphere of fear. We have the passion to battle it and enthusiasm to defeat it (coronavirus),” Shah said, PTI reported.

3. Lockdown in Bengaluru

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has announced a lockdown in the capital from 14 to 22 July. In a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that during the lockdown period, supply of essential commodities — like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines — will continue uninterrupted.

Detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday, he said.

Dear citizens,



In view of sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in Bengaluru and on the advice of the experts, it is decided to impose lockdown for a period of one week in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts starting from 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th of July 2020 to 5 AM 22 July 2020. 1/4 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 11, 2020

2/4

Detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday in this regard.



During lockdown period, supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted. MBBS, post graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 11, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka rose to 33,418 with Bengaluru recording 1447 new cases, according to the government’s 10 July bulletin.

Experts told HuffPost India that the sharp rise in cases in Bengaluru can be attributed to two reasons: laxity in adhering to physical distancing norms after the lockdown period and the lack of preparedness by authorities to deal with the continuing rise in cases.

4. Uttar Pradesh announces lockdown on weekends

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement strict lockdown on weekends. “The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in crowded areas. Markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, banks will remain open,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI on Sunday.

He added that the decision has been taken to stop the spread of the infection.

“It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least,” Awasthi said, according to PTI.