Will Lockdown Be Reimposed In Maharashtra? This Is What Uddhav Thackeray Said

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Health workers conducting coronavirus testing drive in Dharavi on June 11, 2020 in Mumbai.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Friday crossed the one lakh mark, the state government asked people to not believe any rumours on lockdown .

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted that the lockdown has not been reimposed in Maharashtra.

The lockdown has not been reimposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt's instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray also asked people to “not give into fake news about lockdown”.

Please do not give into fake news about lockdown. As of now, Begin Again is in motion. @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji has appealed to all citizens to ensure social distancing, so as to not get even close to a lockdown. Safety of citizens is and will be the only parameter. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 12, 2020

According to the Union health ministry, there are a total of 1,01,141 confirmed Covid-19 cases — 49,628 active cases and 3,717 deaths — in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the Covid-19 testing laboratories to submit the results of the swab tests to the hospitals within a day.

“We are testing a large number of swabs. However, we need to raise the number of swab test and the results of the same shall be reported to the hospitals on the next day for early diagnoses and treatment of patients,” he said, according to PTI.