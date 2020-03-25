Yogi Adityanath Defies PM Modi's Lockdown, Shifts Ram Idol In Ayodhya

Twitter/Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at the makeshift temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night announced a complete lockdown in India to contain the spread of COVID-19 and said there will be a ban on people stepping out of homes—the rules of social distancing, he said, applied to the Prime Minister himself. A home ministry statement issued a little while later made it clear that “no religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it seems, is the exception where there should be none.

Early on Wednesday morning, he participated in a ceremony to shift the idol of Ram to a temporary structure in Ayodhya. The idol will remain here till the construction of the Ram temple is completed.

After the idol was placed, the Chief Minister offered special prayers and donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction.

A few senior leaders of RSS and VHP were present on the occasion, according to PTI.

In the video and pictures shared by the Chief Minister, several people can be seen standing close to each other while offering prayers. At least 20 people attended the ritual, according to NDTV, and senior government officials including Ayodhya’s district magistrate and the police chief were present.

This came soon after the Prime Minister stressed on the importance of social distancing to combat coronavirus. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Modi had said, “Social distancing is necessary for each citizen, for each family, and for each member of the family.”

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday and Uttar Pradesh has 35 positive cases.

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान...



भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान...



मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया।



भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

The Home Ministry guidelines for the lockdown had also stated that all places of worship shall be closed for public (see point 9 in the MHA guidelines below).

Guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India and State/UT Governments for containment of #COVIDー19 epidemic in the country.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #StayHomeSaveLives @MoHFW_INDIA



Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/cShrq7ecae — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 24, 2020

Soon after tweeting these pictures and video, Adityanath appealed to the people to perform all religious rituals during Navratri at their homes. He had made a similar appeal last week.

आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि समय को देखते हुए और कोरोना वायरस की रोकथाम हेतु आप सभी लोग नवरात्रि के दौरान अपने घर में ही रहकर धार्मिक अनुष्ठान सम्पन्न करें। इससे इस संक्रामक बीमारी के प्रसार को रोकने में मदद मिलेगी।



प्रभु श्री राम सबका कल्याण करें...



जय माँ जगदम्बे।

जय श्री राम। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also flouted the social distancing guidelines during the swearing-in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.