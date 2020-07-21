Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown Twice A Week In Worst-Affected Districts As Cases Surge

Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that there will be a lockdown for two days every week in districts with high infection rates.

The government has also decided to enforce the night curfew in every district from 8 pm to 5 am in view of rising cases, according to PTI.

Chouhan said that all activities, except essential services, will be restricted during the lockdown period. “Lockdown will be imposed on Sunday and the day either preceding or following Sunday i.e. Saturday or Monday which will be decided by the district crisis management group in such districts” Hindustan Times quoted Chouhan from an official statement.

There are a total of 23,310 confirmed cases in Madhya Pradesh with 710 new cases being reported on Monday.

Chouhan said that state and central government offices will function with 30-50% capacity except in unaffected districts where they will function at full capacity.

Private offices and business establishments will also function with 30-50% capacity and if any positive case is detected, private offices and establishments would be shut for seven days, the Chief Minister said, according to PTI.

State health minister Prabhuram Choudhary had said last week that a lot of people who were working in other states came home. “Others have also passed through MP. It has contributed to the spread of Covid-19,” he told The Times of India.