Madhya Pradesh: Two More Ministers Test Positive, CM Asks For 'Lockdown-Minus' Plan

Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chouhan File image of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Covid-19, state’s Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat tweeted that he has also tested positive.

In a tweet, Silawat said he and his wife tested positive and are home quarantining on the advice of doctors. He also appealed to those who had come in contact with him to get tested.

Silawat, who is among the 22 Congress MLAs who resigned in March, had been holding public meetings as by-elections are due in his constituency Sanwer, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel is the latest one to test positive.

In a message, Patel said, “I got myself, my family and other staff members tested for coronavirus and my report is found to be positive,” PTI reported.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 917 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 30,134.

Chouhan had last week tested positive for coronavirus. He chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital on Tuesday and said that if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable.

Chouhan on Wednesday asked officials to prepare a strategy to control the spread of coronavirus without resorting to a lockdown, according to PTI.

He said the strategy to deal with Covid-19 should be ‘lockdown-minus’.

Chouhan suggested ramping up antigen tests for speedy detection of coronavirus patients, PTI report said.

A 10-day lockdown is in force in Bhopal from July 25.

State Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria had also tested positive for coronavirus last week. Before his test results, NDTV reported, Bhadoria had been holding public meetings in Bhind district where assembly segments are scheduled to have by-elections.

BJP leaders also test positive

Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official told PTI on Wednesday.

State BJP general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have also tested positive for the coronavirus, he said.

“While Bhagat who is asymptomatic has home-quarantined, Patel is being moved to a private hospital,” an official told The Hindu.

Bhagat had travelled with Chouhan and Bhadoria to Lucknow to pay last respects to Governor Lalji Tandon, the report added.