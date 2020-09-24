Madhya Pradesh Minister Says 'Don't Wear Masks, So What?', Backtracks Later

Twitter .

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra found himself in a spot on Thursday morning after he said he doesn’t wear a mask, “so what?”. But he had to backtrack within hours.

Just for context, governments across the world — including, of course, in India, have asked its citizens to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

India has so far recorded over 57 lakh cases, the second worst affected country in the entire world.

But Mishra said he just doesn’t wear masks, before going back on his words.

In his latest statement Mishra told ANI, “My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn’t in line with sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I’ll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask & observe social distancing.”

This came a few hours after his first statement where he said, “Kisi karyakram mein nahi pehenta mein, is mein kya hota hai? (I don’t wear masks for any event, so what?)”

When reporters asked why he said, “No I don’t wear it.”

The BJP leader’s actions and remarks were in complete contrast to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been saying in each of his speeches — he has been asking citizens to wear masks and maintain a distance of 6 feet. This is what he asked even for his birthday:

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now:



Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly.



Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Avoid crowded spaces.



Improve your immunity.



Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

This is not the first shocking remark on the pandemic that has come from BJP leaders. BJP MP Pragya Thakur had tweeted asking people to make a “spiritual effort” to eradicate coronavirus by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day at 7 pm from July 25 to August 5.