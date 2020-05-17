Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown Till May 31

Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters A man stands behind a makeshift barricade set up to stop people from entering a lane, during a nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of COVID-19, in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas SEARCH "CORONAVIRUS MUMBAI SLUM" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an official said.

State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said.

“The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course,” the order said.

The present lockdown was valid from May 2 to 17.

“Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase,” he said.

“The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational, he said.