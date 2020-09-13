Man Arrested For Harassing Ex With Hashtag #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife

Hindustan Times via Getty Images MUMBAI, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Rhea Chakraborty reached NCB office from her residence at Juhu Tara road, on September 6, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

It was just a matter of time that the misogyny directed against Rhea Chakraborty and fuelled by thousands of mostly nameless, faceless trolls would singe women in general.

In an exclusive report filed by reporter Nilotpal Biswas in Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, a man named Pronoy Chandra has been arrested by the Kolkata Police from south Kolkata.

The report points out that the Cyber Crime Cell of Kolkata Police has received various complaints in the past few days from women who alleged that friends, and ex-partners — all men — have been posting fictitious, unproven and vile allegations against them using the hashtag #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife.

These posts carry photos of the women in questions and allegedly level degrading allegations against her, without a need for proof.

The woman told Anandabazaar Patrika that she had a brief relationship with the man in March last year and soon ended it after the man physically abused her, broke her bike and beat her up.

She had complained to the police, who then had called the man up and warned him against such behaviour. She told the police and reporter that she had a black-eye from getting beaten up.

Then when he began posting accusations against her with her photo recently, she lodged a formal complaint.