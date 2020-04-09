ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images Police check a commuter valid credentials for travel during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Chennai on April 1, 2020.

Tamil Nadu police and health officials have launched a manhunt to track down a person whose results came out as positive for Covid019 after he had been released from a hospital.

The man was among the 26 people who were discharged by the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital after they tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, officials told The New Indian Express.

Four of them tested positive on Wednesday when results of another batch of samples came in, The NewsMinute reported.

Villupuram Health Department authorities have blamed a ‘clerical error’ for incident, according to The Hindu.

While three people were traced immediately, the police formed special teams to search for the fourth person.

Vehicle checking underway in Villupuram to trace a Covid-19 positive migrant labourer who was discharged from the govt hospital yesterday. pic.twitter.com/slHy17sWba — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) April 8, 2020

Police in the neighbouring districts of Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Puducherry have also been alerted, TNIE said.

According to its report, police had released the man’s photo and personal details which later began to circulate widely on social media.