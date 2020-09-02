Mandatory Face Masks, Stations In Containment Zones Shut: Govt's Metro Guidelines

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Commuters are seen at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on March 13, 2020.

NEW DELHI — Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said metro services will resume in a graded manner from 7 September across the country and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.

Addressing an online media briefing, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that all Metro lines will become operational by 12 September.

He said metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones will, however, remain closed when services resume from 7 September.

According to the ministry, metro trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing.

Puri said that wearing face mask will be mandatory during travel on metro trains and added that masks will be provided to passengers on payment basis at stations.

Metro services were suspended in late March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the national capital, metro services have been suspended since 22 March.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from 7 September and services on Airport Express Line will resume from 12 September.

He said that in the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts — 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.