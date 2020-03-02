Meghalaya Violence: Toll Rises To 3, CM Conrad Sangma Appeals For Peace

SOPA Images via Getty Images Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Three people were killed in Meghalaya over the three days to Sunday after clashes erupted between the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and non-tribal people following a meeting.

News reports say that on Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed by three unidentified people at his home in East Khasi Hills district.

“He was brought to Khamati civil health centre but the doctor declared him brought dead,” Meghalaya police said.

Meghalaya Police: We received information that one Uphas Uddin was attacked by three unknown miscreants at his residence in Pyrken village today. He was brought to Khamati Community Health Center, where the doctors declared him brought dead. #Shillong pic.twitter.com/62ZdXE2bsK — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

The meeting, which was held on 28 February at Ichamati, had been organised to gather support against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), The Hindu reported.

After the violence broke out, killing two people in two separate attacks—one in Ichamati area in East Khasi Hills district on Friday and the other in Shillong’s Iewduh market on Saturday—a curfew was imposed in the state at 9 pm on Saturday, PTI reported.

The night curfew was lifted at 8 am on Sunday, barring in areas under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations and Cantonment Beat House, where indefinite curfew continued to remain in effect, officials told PTI.

The Indian Express reported that 16 people were injured in the clashes.

Tribal organisations in Meghalaya have been demanding an ILP for restricting the entry of outsiders into the state, as The Hindu pointed out. It is currently applicable in Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most of Nagaland. The CAA will not apply to the areas under Inner Line Permit, according to Scroll.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state and appealed for peace. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the man killed in Friday’s clash.