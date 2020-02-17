NurPhoto via Getty Images File image of Milind Deora.

Almost a week after the Delhi election results, the Congress continues to implode. The recent round of blame game began after the party managed to win zero seats in the assembly election and actually did worse in terms of vote percentage.

As Congress leaders celebrated the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) win over BJP, others from the party have been hitting back at them.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted praise for the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal. “Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years,” he said.

Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.



Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 16, 2020

Party leader Ajay Maken slammed Deora’s comment saying, “brother, you want to leave Congress—please do—then propagate half baked facts”.

Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!



However,let me share even lesser know facts-

1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr

2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr

During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR



2015-16 BE 41,129

2019-20 BE 60,000

AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020

Congress leader Radhika Khera — who was the candidate from Janakpuri, but lost — also commented on Deora’s tweet.

Khera responded to Deora’s tweet, saying she found it “extremely disappointing” that senior Congress leaders are “busy patting AAP’s back” instead of encouraging the party to do better.

As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back!



Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji. https://t.co/v1qp2vzTeq — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) February 16, 2020

This is the latest incident exposing the rifts within the Congress since the Delhi election results in which the party saw its vote share drop to 4.26% — down from 9.7% in 2015 — and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits.

As party leaders took to congratulating Delhi for rejecting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), others slammed these leaders for celebrating AAP’s victory.

Last week, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, slammed senior leader P. Chidambaram, who had saluted the people of Delhi for setting “an example to other states” by defeating the “polarising” agenda of the BJP.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that those spreading “religious hatred” had been wiped out. “Amit Shahji had asked people to press the voting button with such force that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter has given a good statement by saying that the button was pressed (by voters) in such a way that it (BJP) got electrocuted,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

On the Congress’s performance in Delhi, Singh only said the votes got shifted to AAP as people backed the person and the party which they believed could defeat the BJP.