Moderna intends to submit an application for an “emergency use authorisation” with the US Food and Drug Administration shortly and will submit further data on the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety, it said.

The firm’s final-stage clinical trial is still running, and includes more than 30,000 people in the US.

An interim analysis found 95 of those participants had confirmed cases of Covid-19, of whom 90 had received the placebo and five the active vaccine.

The 95 cases included 15 older adults, aged 65 and over. Twelve were from Hispanic or Latinx backgrounds, four were African American, three were Asian American and one who was mixed-race. The rest were white.

Severe cases of coronavirus were also examined, including 11 severe cases in the first interim analysis.

All 11 cases occurred in the placebo group – none were in the group that had received the vaccine, known currently as mRNA-1273.

Moderna said its available safety data does not indicate any significant safety concerns.

The vaccine was generally safe and well tolerated, and the majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity, it said.

Severe events after the first dose included injection site pain. After the second dose they included fatigue, myalgia (muscle pain), arthralgia (joint pain), headache, pain, and redness at the injection site.

But these side-effects were generally short-lived, Moderna said.

The 94.5% efficacy from this analysis could drop as further results from the clinical trial are announced.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: “This is a pivotal moment in the development of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

“Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible.

“All along, we have known that each day matters.

“This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent Covid-19 disease, including severe disease.”

The announcement comes a week after Pfizer/BioNTech released interim study data suggesting their vaccine, similar to Moderna’s, is more than 90% effective. Russian trials last week also reported that a vaccine candidate was 92% effective, with results set to be peer-reviewed soon.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said: “This news from Moderna is tremendously exciting and considerably boosts optimism that we will have a choice of good vaccines in the next few months.

“First we heard 90% efficacy from Pfizer and BioNTech, then the Russians said 92% and now Moderna says 94.5%.

“This latest press release is based on a study of 30,000 US adults, including many high-risk or elderly persons.

“This gives us confidence that the results are relevant in the people who are most at risk of Covid-19 and in most need of the vaccines.

“Moderna have also announced that the vaccine can be kept in a conventional freezer (-20C) for up to six months, and that once thawed the vaccine can be kept for up to 30 days at standard refrigerator (2 to 8C). This makes the vaccine much easier to deliver.”

Conversely, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be held at minus 70C, causing potential problems for transport and storage.

Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: “This announcement from Moderna is a further encouragement that vaccines will be found to not only have an acceptable efficacy, but an efficacy that is much greater than we had anticipated.”