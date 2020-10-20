Modi's Address To The Nation On Covid-19: Highlights From His Speech

DIPTENDU DUTTA via Getty Images Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on May 12, 2020.

Ahead of festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the nation that lockdown may be over, but the pandemic is not.

India reported 46,790 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to nearly 76 lakh, according to government data updated on Tuesday morning.

This is not time to be careless or to believe that Covid-19 has ended, Modi said and added that “if you step out without a mask, you put yourself and your families at risk”.

He also pointed out that America and countries in Europe have again seen a hike in the number of coronavirus cases. “We should continue to be careful till a vaccine is developed.”

आप ध्यान रखिए, आज अमेरिका हो, या फिर यूरोप के दूसरे देश, इन देशों में कोरोना के मामले कम हो रहे थे, लेकिन अचानक से फिर बढ़ने लगे: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 20, 2020

The Prime Minister also said that the government is preparing a plan so that the vaccine is available to all citizens, once developed.