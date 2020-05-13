Modi Govt's Economic Package: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Measures To Boost Economy

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the economic package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, is called ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ because the goal is to create a self-reliant India. She announced 15 new steps, out of which six relate to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and two relate to the employee provident fund.

Today, the #EconomicPackage has 16 different measures



6 of which deal with MSMEs

2 relating to EPF

2 relating to NBFCs, housing finance corporations and MFIs

1 on discoms

1 on contractors

1 on real estate

3 on tax measures: FM @nsitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/gNkH5MFhng — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) May 13, 2020

The government announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs. Sitharaman also said that the definition of the MSME is being revised (see the new definition here).

In a major initiative Government announces Rs 3 lakh crores Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses, including MSMEs. #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/jgnWeKYrWs — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020

Sitharaman said Employees Provident Fund Support for business and organised workers will be extended by another 3 months for June, July and August 2020.

Employees Provident Fund Support for business and organised workers will be extended by another 3 months for salary months of June, July and August 2020: Smt @nsitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/41ILTc54eE — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) May 13, 2020

The government will launch a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs, the minister said.

Government launches a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs pic.twitter.com/vPfYGP7E7I — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020

Sitharaman announced a Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMS.

To give a fillip to DISCOMs with plummeting revenue and facing an unprecedented cash flow problem, Government announces Rs. 90,000 Crore Liquidity Injection for DISCOMs. #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/EVqz8nsm4p — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020

The government also announced relief for contractors.

In a major relief to contractors, all Central agencies to provide an extension of up to 6 months, without cost to contractor, to obligations like completion of work covering construction and goods and services contracts. #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/bR2CShuddl — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020

TDS, TCS rate for non-salaried payments for period up to March 31, 2021 has been cut by 25% of existing rates, Sitharaman announced.

Government to infuse Rs 50,000 crores liquidity by reducing rates of TDS, for non-salaried specified payments made to residents, and rates of Tax Collection at Source for specified receipts, by 25% of the existing rates. #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/LR1jhG9ovY — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020

The due date for income tax returns for 2019-20 has bee extended to 30 November, 2020.