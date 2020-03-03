Modi Leaving Social Media? Twitter Users Have Better Ideas For Him

Getty Images Modi announced he was "thinking of giving up my social media accounts".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night tweeted that he was considering giving up his social media accounts and sent this supporters into a frenzy.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

On Tuesday morning, Modi’s tweet had over 43,000 retweets as followers and supporters urged him to not to quit, with ‘No Sir’ and #NoModiNoTwitter trending on Twitter.

Glancing through Modi’s recent tweets, you would be forgiven for missing the the prime minister’s appeal for “peace and harmony” in the capital which witnessed riots that killed at least 46 people last week.

The riots are said to be the worst Delhi has seen since the Anti-Sikh pogrom in 1984. Victims of the violence and opposition politicians have blamed BJP leaders, particularly Kapil Mishra, for instigating it with hate speech.

So, not everyone thought it was a bad idea for Modi to quit social media, which has become a breeding ground for abuse and hate speech.

Fifty percent of the hatred statements will reduce if @narendramodi_in give up his social media accounts. Very good decision from Modi. #Modi — Jithendra S H/ಜಿತೇಂದ್ರ (@jithendrash) March 2, 2020

If modi ji leave social media, hatred will be automatically reduced — Shiv Sharma (@shivam523) March 2, 2020

The nearly 2,300 people Modi follows on Twitter include trolls who spew abuse online. (See here and here)

The BJP’s IT cell, which is frequently used to spread propaganda online, has been called “Frankenstein’s monster,” by the man who set it up in 2007.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to Modi’s tweet asking him to give up hate and found support in Digvijaya Singh who said BJP’s entire social media team should quit.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Bang on Rahul ji. ModiShah instead of giving up Social Media himself should wind up BJP Social Media Team which is spreading Hatred, day in and day out on Social Media. https://t.co/9elcwiS0A2 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 3, 2020

PM tweets: may quit social media, including twitter. My suggestion: @narendramodi ji don’t quit, we like to hear from you, but please do quit following those who are using the medium to spread hate and fake news. That would truly be a step forward. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 2, 2020

But several Twitter users had other ideas for what the prime minister should be giving up entirely.

Take a look:

Modi mama should do both. https://t.co/1chR7O9YTf — Nadika நாடியா (@NadjaNadika) March 3, 2020

First he gave up press conferences because reporters asked him for the degree certificates.

Now that people are questioning him on social media about the pogrom, he's giving up that as well!



One brave Prime Minister you are, Mr. Modi.



Give your position as well. https://t.co/bqHTAAKYI0 — Elina (@LawyerInBaking) March 2, 2020

PM, it's your fans and partymen that encourage genocide by spreading lies on their social media accounts.



Please ask all of them also to give up.



At-least then, we won't go to stage 9 and India can once again hope to become a peaceful progressive country. pic.twitter.com/nmeYRJSJlx — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 2, 2020

please give up genocide also https://t.co/pCge0e1ZgX — Urooj Ashfaq 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@uroojashfaqq) March 2, 2020

Give up your government's Home Minister, that will be bigger relief for all.#IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR #DelhiRiots2020 https://t.co/ILrhi142dE — Pratik Chimane (@Pratik0722) March 2, 2020

Give up CAA. Give up NRC.Give up NPR. Give up hatred against muslims..! https://t.co/cgMZlnLZSZ — Mohd Abbas (@smabbas252) March 2, 2020

Give up hatred instead. जनता की आवाज़ सुनो CAA, NRC, NPR वापिस लो. लोगों पर अत्याचार करना बंद करो दोषी लोगों को सज़ा दिलवाओ चाहे वो किसी भी समुदाय के हों चाहे वो आपकी पार्टी के हों — Khaniliyas (@Khaniliyas19) March 2, 2020

It's better for you to give up the idea of implementing CAA NRC. https://t.co/mfzJV4sUSQ — Shee (@Shee33600504) March 2, 2020

Modi’s tweet did include the caveat “this Sunday” and it is likely a gimmick for Women’s Day on March 8.

Nevertheless, there were a few memes out to console distraught bhakts.

Update: He’s handing it over to “women whose life & work inspire us” for Women’s Day.