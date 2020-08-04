Mumbai Rains: Landslide In Kandivali, BMC Says High Tide Expected At 12.47 PM

Hindustan Times via Getty Images BMC workers at King Circle, on July 28, 2020 in Mumbai.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district overnight, causing water-logging at several places and affecting local train services and road traffic movement on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation High says a tide of 4.45 metres is expected at 12:47 pm along Mumbai’s coast.

BMC has appealed to residents to stay at home and urged commercial establishments, except those providing essential services, to remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rains are likely to continue for next 48 hours.

Owing to waterlogging, following routes have been closed for vehicular movement:

Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT.



Citizens are requested to take care & dial 100 in case of emergency.#TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/l9nshAJEqP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2020

Suburban train services on the harbour line were stopped in the morning due to water-logging on rail tracks while services on the western and central lines were also affected, a civic official said.

Local trains in Mumbai and suburbs are currently being operated only for those involved in essential services in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

A landslide near suburban Kandivali disrupted vehicular movement from western suburbs towards south Mumbai, the official said.

Traffic movement from Byculla to south Mumbai was also affected due to inundation at some places, he said.

The Santacruz observatory in western suburbs recorded 254 mm rainfall since Monday night while the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 220 mm rain during the same period, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said.

The weather station at Mahalaxmi recorded 172 mm rain, while that at Vidyavihar reported 159 mm rain. Besides, the weather stations at Ram Mandir (near Goregaon in western suburbs) and Mira Road recorded a rainfall of 152 mm each.