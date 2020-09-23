Mumbai: Water-Logging In Several Parts, Covid Hospital Flooded After Heavy Rain

PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images People wade through a flooded street in Mumbai on September 23, 2020.

Mumbai received one of the highest showers of this monsoon season in the last 24 hours, leading to water-logging in several parts of the city.

“Mumbai received one of the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours,” India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar was quoted as saying by PTI. More rain is likely on Wednesday, he added.

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, an IMD official told PTI.

“Today’s rainfall of 286.4 mm is the fourth highest between 1974 and 2020,” the official said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday and warned of very heavy rains, according to The Indian Express.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted a list of areas which have witnessed water-logging and said that all wards are working to resolve the issue.

Water logging at Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, J J Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar, Worli Sea Face.



All wards are working actively to dewater the water logged areas.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 23, 2020

The civic body tweeted on Wednesday morning that train services on Central and Harbour lines were suspended due to water-logging, but Western Railway was functioning.

The Bombay High Court suspended its hearings for the day, including all virtual hearings. Bail petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty and Kangana Ranaut’s petition against the BMC were supposed to be heard on Wednesday. All cases and matters will now be taken up by the benches concerned on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal asked all offices and establishments in the city, barring essential services, to be shut on Wednesday, according to PTI.

Public bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have also been impacted. BMC tweeted a list of BEST bus diversions:

.@myBESTBus diversions: (1/2)



-Hindmata via flyover & towards Sewri via Bhoiwada

-Gandhi Market via Bhau Daji Road

-Sion Road 24 via Sion Main Road

-Malad Subway (East & West) via Marnia Masjid #MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 23, 2020

The Nair Hospital in Mumbai, which is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, got flooded after the heavy rainfall. The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai reached 1,87,778 with 1,628 new cases being reported on Tuesday.