Mumbai: IMD Warns Of Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, South Mumbai Areas Waterlogged

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images Commuters make their way through a flooded road in Mumbai on August 4, 2020.

The rain intensity reduced on Thursday morning and water receded in some flooded areas of Mumbai, according to officials, a day after the city received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours.

However, some areas in south Mumbai, which witnessed a record rain on Wednesday, were still water-logged, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in next 24 hours.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period, IMD Mumbai centre’s deputy director general KS Hosalikar said, according to PTI. “Rains have reduced since night, but Colaba has been setting up another record for August rainfall,” he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs with high tide at 1.51 pm.

Good morning Mumbai. Request you to avoid BPT colony sky walk, as it is #waterlogged . @myBESTBus diversions at Nair Hospital & Gol Dewool while railway traffic has been restored. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in city & suburbs with high tide at 1.51 PM #MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 6, 2020

Thane has been receiving very heavy rainfall for the last three days with 149 mm rainfall recorded on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Commissioner told ANI.

Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since past 3 days, received 149mm rainfall on August 5. We're alert. Asst & Dy Commissioners, Fire Brigade on field. I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily: Thane municipal commissioner https://t.co/JNbldlQPxE pic.twitter.com/hVyweSFNEJ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

A Central Railway Spokesperson said local train services resumed around 7.45 am between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the main line and between CMST and Vashi on the harbour line after inspection of tracks, signals and overhead systems.

On Wednesday, due to heavy water-logging on tracks between CSMT and Kurla, the suburban services on CSTM-Thane main line and CSMT-Vashi harbour line were suspended from 4 pm, according to PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and railway authorities on Wednesday rescued 290 passengers from two local trains stranded on flooded tracks between CSMT and Sandhurst Road stations.

The Western Railway local train services, which were also suspended on Wednesday due to water-logging on tracks between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations, resumed early Thursday morning, an official told PTI.

PM assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. PM assured all possible support. @OfficeofUT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2020

The Chief Minister’s Office also tweeted that Thackeray spoke to Modi and “apprised him of the steps taken to safeguard citizens”.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to PM @narendramodi & apprised him of steps taken to safeguard citizens amidst torrential rain. He thanked the PM for offering support.



Hon’ble CM also congratulated Hon’ble PM on laying foundation stone of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) August 5, 2020