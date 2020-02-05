Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s State Of The Union Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her printed copy of President Donald Trump’s speech at the conclusion of his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The dramatic moment showed her tear and then toss the pages behind Trump’s back as he embraced a standing ovation at the conclusion of his address.

“It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives,” Pelosi told a reporter who questioned her destruction.

Trump and Pelosi had a rough start to the night, with the president appearing to snub Pelosi’s outstretched hand as he approached the lectern. When she minutes later introduced him, she left out any praise of him.

Ordinarily, the speaker would declare: “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States.”

Pelosi instead clipped it down to: “Members of Congress, the president of the United States.”

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a copy of President Donald Trump's speech after he delivers the State of the Union address Tuesday at the Capitol.

Several Democratic lawmakers walked out of Trump’s speech, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Tim Ryan of Ohio and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey.