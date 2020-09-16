Tennis star Naomi Osaka wants to say something to the people who criticized her for making political statements during the U.S. Open tennis tournament: Thank you.

The 22-year-old won the Open this past weekend and also won the respect of millions by wearing facemasks featuring the names of Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality, such as Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.

But there were apparently some critics as well, based on a tweet Osaka sent on Tuesday calling out people who want to keep pro sports walled off from the rest of the world.

As you can see from her tweet, Osaka credits her win to her haters and promised to double down on what she says is “a human rights issue.”

All the people that were telling me to “keep politics out of sports”, (which it wasn’t political at all), really inspired me to win. You better believe I’m gonna try to be on your tv for as long as possible. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 15, 2020

Osaka’s tweet netted a lot of positive responses.

I guess she found her motivation. Love it. https://t.co/feQimgOLG4 — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) September 15, 2020

Athletes - Shut up

& Play

Enntertainers - Shut up

& Sing#NoWay https://t.co/ll5Iaa3Did — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 15, 2020

GET ITTTTTT.



(Also sports and politics have been inextricably linked since forever -- see: the Olympics -- so miss me with "keep politics out of sports" nonsense). https://t.co/Y05Iw9mKXy — Dawn Rhodes 😷 (@rhodes_dawn) September 15, 2020

Naomi dragging the haters: “You better believe I’m gonna try to be on your tv for as long as possible.” https://t.co/i79hNuvuwG pic.twitter.com/DvnorBHC5K — Casey Conway (@caseyconway_) September 15, 2020

there is no other choice but to stan this woman. https://t.co/PtBi7R6bUe — Madison Hartman (@madhartman) September 15, 2020