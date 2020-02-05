MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the setting up of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The trust, he said, has been named Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra.

While making the announcement in the Lok Sabha, he also said that the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board. The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot 5 acre alternative site to the Muslim litigants for construction of a mosque.

Modi further said, “Together, let us all work in the direction of building a grand Ram Mandir.”

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

This comes just days before Delhi goes to polls. However, the Election Commission said no permission was required for the announcement. The poll body, according to NDTV, said the deadline for the formation of the rust was February 9 according to the Supreme Court order. The government has to file a compliance report before this, it added.

Modi’s announcement also comes at a time when the economy is going through a slowdown. The BSE Sensex plummeted 988 points on Saturday after the government unveiled its annual budget. Experts weren’t happy with the budget and the state of the economy as well.

Naushad Forbes, co-chairman Forbes Marshall and past president of CII, wrote for The Indian Express that the seriousness of the current slowdown needed to be addressed directly in the budget. He pointed out that the Indian economy is now growing at its lowest rate in years. “Employment is more stressed now than in decades.”

As Modi announced the setting up of the trust for Ram Mandir, several people on Twitter pointed out that the economy and unemployment should be the government’s priority and not the Ram Mandir.

PM Modi was expected to announce how to kick start Indian economy instead he announced, how to kick start Ram Temple at #Ayodhya . Hope millions of jobless youth in Uttar Pradesh will now contribute to building grand Ram Temple and get jobs. Jai Shri Ram. #Delhi #LokSabha — Office of Citizen (@pnavadgi) February 5, 2020

Congratulations on the #Rammandir trust. But PM Modi & #BJP need to understand that India has more vexing issues than #Ayodhya. Economy is in doldrums. — Dhaval Mehta  (@dhaval_km) February 5, 2020

@narendramodi why is your regime and party members only talking about religion related things like #rammandir, #CAA #NRC & not about the evident dent in economy, GDP, #Jobs ,borrowing, lending, spending, sales, #StockMarkets? Wt about the promises you made after #demonetisation? https://t.co/C9Jt9mnfA2 — Shashank Shekhar (@Shash043) February 5, 2020

Everyone: take back NRC give us jobs



Absolutely everyone: where are the jobs?



Modi ji: we will make a trust for ram mandir 🤦#BJPDirtyPolitics — Raghav Chopra (@RaghavChopra_) February 5, 2020

Sir, Please build Ram Mandir later, provide me job first — Bhabani- Struggling 2 live (@BhabaniPattana5) February 5, 2020

#LokSabha echoed with slogans of #JaiShriRam when Modi talked about the construction of Ram Temple.

No words about economy, unemployment, development, etc. Where are we heading to? pic.twitter.com/DaXGx4XQVE — 𝙉𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙢 𝙉𝙖𝙦𝙫𝙞 𝙉𝙉𝙜 (@NadeemNaqviNNg) February 5, 2020

Priorities..!!

.

Modi be like: Economy, unemployment, poverty, healthcare, education main kya jaanu re... 😏 https://t.co/XJA6u7JuYS — Noman (@nomansiddiqui) February 5, 2020