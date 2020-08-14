SUJIT JAISWAL via Getty Images Actress Rhea Chakraborty leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned in Mumbai on August 7, 2020.

Women technicians from the Indian film industry have sent a letter to the National Commission for Women, urging it to take “suo moto cognisance of online abuse, and unfair media trial of Rhea Chakraborty”.

The letter has been signed by Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga, Pooja Gupta, Taranjeet Kaur, Urmi Juvekar, Bina Paul and Miriam Joseph among others.

The letter said that the signatories strongly support a free and fair investigation by the CBI into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput but that the intention is “vitiated and defeated by the current atmosphere of threats, abuse and a virulent media trial”.

They said that the media and internet trolls pose a “clear and present threat” to Chakraborty and women in general because the views expressed do not limit themselves to facts and go so far as to make threats of sexual and physical violence.

The signatories urged the NCW to ensure that strongest action is taken against such cyber threats under relevant sections of the IPC and to censure those TV news channels that continue to “take testimony and pass judgement and spread unsubstantiated false facts on a case that is sub judice”.

The letter further said that some news channels have released Chakraborty’s personal number, leaving her in a very vulnerable position.

Chakraborty and the Bihar government on Thursday filed their written submissions in the Supreme Court on her plea seeking to transfer an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai.

The top court had, on 11 August, reserved its order on Chakraborty’s plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

Rajput’s father had lodged an FIR in Patna against Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Rajput, whose last movie Dil Bechara released posthumously last month, died by suicide on 14 June.