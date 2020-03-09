Coronavirus: Four New Cases In India Include 3-Year-Old In Kochi, Woman In Jammu And Kashmir

A three-year-old has tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala’s Kochi, the first instance of a child infected with COVID-19 in India, while Jammu and Kashmir has reported its first patient, officials said on Monday.

The health ministry’s latest update said a case has been reported in Delhi and in Uttar Pradesh each. The one in Delhi had travelled to Italy and the patient from UP’s Meerut town had come in contact with the six people from Agra who had tested positive for coronavirus.

This takes the number of patients to six in Kerala and makes a total of 43 in the country.

The child, who returned from Italy via Dubai with her parents, was found to have fever during screening at the Cochin international airport. She was immediately moved to the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College along with her parents, Malayala Manorama reported.