The New Yorker takes a sarcastic swipe at President Donald Trump over the way his administration is tackling the coronavirus outbreak with its latest cover.

Trump screams ― with a surgical mask on his eyes ― in artist Brian Stauffer’s front page image for the Mar. 9 issue, which is titled “Under Control.”

An early look at next week’s cover, “Under Control,” by Brian Stauffer: https://t.co/jbWDbmDyRl pic.twitter.com/mBpv1VYMsX — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 27, 2020

“Coronavirus claimed its first victims in China, and the illness has now appeared in at least forty-eight countries, with cases soaring in Europe and the Middle East,” wrote Françoise Mouly, the magazine’s art editor, in explaining the image.

“On Wednesday, in response to criticism about his Administration’s response, President Trump held a press conference addressing the epidemic,” Mouly added. “His performance—as Brian Stauffer’s cover for next week’s magazine suggests—was not entirely persuasive.”