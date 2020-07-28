NIA Arrests DU Professor Hany Babu In Elgar Parishad Case

Twitter Hany Babu

Nagpur, MAHARASHTRA—The National Investigation Agency has arrested Delhi University professor Hany Babu in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case.

“NIA arrests Delhi University Associate Professor Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil in connection with Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case,” PTI said in a tweet.

Babu became the 12th person to be arrested in the case of violence in Bhima Koregoan town of Pune in the first week of January 2018.

Maharashtra police had alleged that the violence was caused by the alleged inflammatory speeches given at the Elgar Parishad which was organized on December 3, 2017, at Shanivarwada in Pune city of the state.

Pune police had alleged that the Elgar Parishad was funded by the Maoists and raided homes and offices of multiple prominent human rights activists, lawyers, and Dalit activists.

Nine people including prominent Dalit activist and lawyer Surendra Gadling, Sudha Bharadwaj, and professor Shoma Sen were arrested by Pune police in the case. The NIA had arrested Gautam Navlakkha and Anand Teltumbde in this case when it was transferred to it by the central government without informing the Maharashtra home ministry.