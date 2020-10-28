'Crackdown On Human Rights Defenders': NGOs, Journalists, Politicians Slams NIA Raids In Kashmir Valley

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Outside National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi.

The NIA on Wednesday raided 10 locations in Kashmir Valley and one in Bangalore in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Premises searched include Khurram Parvez (coordinator of the J&K Coalition of Civil Society), AFP journalist Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bangalore-based Swati Sheshadri as well as Parveena Ahanger, chairperson of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP), offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust.

The National Investigation Agency’s statement said it had seized several incriminating documents and electronic devices, but the Association of the Parents of Disappeared Persons, one of the places raided, called it “a premeditated and planned assault.”

A statement released by ADPD said: “This is a clear case of reprisal and crackdown on human rights defenders (HRDs) in Kashmir. Our voices are being brutally crushed. Our demand for justice is being criminalized.”

“It is important to note that APDP, led by Parveena Ahangar, has been supported since the last 9 years by UN funds from the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture (UNVFVT). In July 2020, APDP had received an emergency grant from UNVFVT. In September 2020, APDP had submitted almost 40 testimonies of victims who were subjected to arbitrary detention and torture by security forces in Kashmir to the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture,” it said.

NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2020

Reports of NIA raid (witchhunt) on senior journalist @parvaizbukhari also coming in. This is designed to silence voices that are critical of New Delhi's settler colonialism project in #Kashmir https://t.co/ReF1hW9BEo — Syed Zafar Mehdi (@mehdizafar) October 28, 2020

From NIA raids to lockdown offices, media in Kashmir was never under such duress as it is today. Muzzling of sane voices goes on at all fronts and this govt is shamelessly on that mission.



In solidarity with @GreaterKashmir, J&Ks most trusted newspaper. — Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) October 28, 2020

NIA raids on GK office and HR defender Khurram Parvez's house are attempts to impose silence even on our whispers (and they're scared of even that). This comes a day after the disempowering land laws. Can this be just a coincidence? — Anuradha Bhasin (@AnuradhaBhasin_) October 28, 2020

I doubt it is an eyewash. It is to ensure that they remain even more silent. Athrout is feeding poor families and JKCCS is taking up the cause of human rights and justice. The crackdown indeed is worrying. — Anuradha Bhasin (@AnuradhaBhasin_) October 28, 2020

NIA’s statement on the raids said that a case was registered on October 8 under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA “on receiving credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.”