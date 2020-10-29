NIA Continues Raids, Six NGOs In Delhi And Srinagar Searched On Second Day

ASSOCIATED PRESS A soldier stands guard as National Investigation Agency personnel search the premises of AFP's Kashmir correspondent Parvaiz Bukhari on the outskirts of Srinagar on October 28, 2020.

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted more raids in Kashmir and Delhi after searches on Wednesday, in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts allegedly diverting funds meant for charitable activities to “secessionist and separatist activities” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raids were conducted in nine places in Srinagar and Delhi belonging to six NGOs and trusts, according to Hindustan Times. This included property of former Delhi minorities commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan.

The six NGOs raided by the NIA are: Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, and JK Voice of Victims, NDTV reported.

Charity Alliance and Human Welfare Foundation are based in Delhi, the report added, while the rest are based in Srinagar.

NIA officials raided the Human welfare foundation in Abul Fazal Enclave, Jamia Nagar in New Delhi.

Express photos | @Shekharyadav02. pic.twitter.com/hH16267s1T — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 29, 2020

On Wednesday, the agency had raided 10 locations in Kashmir Valley and one in Bengaluru, including the premises of Khurram Parvez (coordinator of the J&K Coalition of Civil Society), AFP journalist Parvez Ahmad Bukhari as well as Parveena Ahanger, chairperson of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP).

Offices of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), English daily Greater Kashmir and NGO Athrout were among the locations which were raided on Wednesday.

Condemning the raids, The Kashmir Editors’ Guild (KEG), according to The Indian Express, said that the local media “continues to get targeted, demonised, villified and raided by both the state and non-state actors…”

Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone tweeted that the NIA raids “add to the environment of fear” and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti termed them a “vicious crackdown on freedom of expression and dissent”.

NIA raids add to the environment of fear. GK essentially was one institution which struggled its way to the top. The institution now stared helplessly as fear and slander take over. Hoping against hope that sanity prevails. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) October 28, 2020

Officials told PTI that the case was registered on 8 October under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA after receiving “credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions” and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.